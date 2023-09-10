The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .266 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 45.7% of his 105 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.

He has homered in 13.3% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .275 AVG .257 .352 OBP .344 .536 SLG .426 18 XBH 13 9 HR 5 22 RBI 14 29/16 K/BB 26/17 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings