Jason Heyward vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .266 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 45.7% of his 105 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|50
|.275
|AVG
|.257
|.352
|OBP
|.344
|.536
|SLG
|.426
|18
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|14
|29/16
|K/BB
|26/17
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 219 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Williams (6-9) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 5.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, Sept. 2, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 12 hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 5.21 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
