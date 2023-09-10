James Outman and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .253 with 14 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 62 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 55.7% of his games this year (73 of 131), with multiple hits 26 times (19.8%).

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has an RBI in 36 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year (59 of 131), with two or more runs 15 times (11.5%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .264 AVG .243 .374 OBP .352 .421 SLG .440 15 XBH 20 7 HR 11 33 RBI 29 75/30 K/BB 81/32 10 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings