James Outman vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .253 with 14 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 55.7% of his games this year (73 of 131), with multiple hits 26 times (19.8%).
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has an RBI in 36 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year (59 of 131), with two or more runs 15 times (11.5%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.264
|AVG
|.243
|.374
|OBP
|.352
|.421
|SLG
|.440
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|29
|75/30
|K/BB
|81/32
|10
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.98).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (219 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (6-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when he went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.21, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
