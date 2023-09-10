The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-2) take on an FCS opponent, the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Hawaii is totaling 26 points per game offensively this season (78th in the FBS), and is allowing 36 points per game (105th) on defense. Albany (NY) ranks 49th with 349.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 50th with 324 total yards given up per game on defense.

Hawaii vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 12:00 AM ET

12:00 AM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

Hawaii Albany (NY) 370.5 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.5 (5th) 351.5 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324 (109th) 17.5 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126 (59th) 353 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (42nd) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has 706 passing yards for Hawaii, completing 64.8% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Landon Sims has carried the ball nine times for a team-high 38 yards on the ground.

This season, Tylan Hines has carried the ball 14 times for 20 yards (10 per game), while also racking up 31 yards through the air.

Pofele Ashlock's 241 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has collected 15 catches and three touchdowns.

Steven McBride has caught 10 passes for 138 yards (69 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Alex Perry has racked up eight catches for 94 yards, an average of 47 yards per game.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has thrown for 447 yards (223.5 ypg) to lead Albany (NY), completing 57.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 84 yards (42 ypg) on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Nate Larkins has run for 108 yards on 25 carries so far this year.

Brevin Easton paces his squad with 74 receiving yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Jackson Parker has collected 73 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Marqeese Dietz has racked up 58 reciving yards (29 ypg) this season.

