In the Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Gerald Everett find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a TD)

On 87 targets last year, Everett picked up 555 yards on 58 catches plus four touchdowns, averaging 37 yards.

Everett had a receiving touchdown in four of 15 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Gerald Everett Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 3 54 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 10 6 71 0 Week 3 Jaguars 6 2 25 0 Week 4 @Texans 6 5 61 1 Week 5 @Browns 3 1 2 0 Week 6 Broncos 7 5 29 0 Week 7 Seahawks 9 5 63 0 Week 9 @Falcons 8 5 36 0 Week 10 @49ers 2 2 23 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 4 4 18 0 Week 13 @Raiders 6 5 80 0 Week 14 Dolphins 8 5 28 0 Week 15 Titans 6 4 42 0 Week 17 Rams 3 3 15 1 Week 18 @Broncos 5 3 8 1 Wild Card @Jaguars 8 6 109 1

