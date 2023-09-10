Will Geno Smith get into the end zone when the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams play in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Smith recorded 366 yards rushing on 68 attempts, averaging 21.5 yards per game, and one TD last year.

He rushed for a touchdown once last year in 17 games.

Geno Smith Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Broncos 23 28 195 2 0 6 14 0 Week 2 @49ers 24 30 197 0 1 2 2 0 Week 3 Falcons 32 44 325 2 1 2 -1 0 Week 4 @Lions 23 30 320 2 0 7 49 1 Week 5 @Saints 16 25 268 3 0 3 13 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 31 197 0 0 6 48 0 Week 7 @Chargers 20 27 210 2 1 4 7 0 Week 8 Giants 23 34 212 2 0 5 26 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 26 34 275 2 1 6 38 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 23 33 275 2 0 4 22 0 Week 12 Raiders 27 37 328 2 1 5 22 0 Week 13 @Rams 28 39 367 3 1 2 3 0 Week 14 Panthers 21 36 264 3 2 3 20 0 Week 15 49ers 31 44 238 1 0 1 18 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 25 40 215 1 1 3 16 0 Week 17 Jets 18 29 183 2 0 5 18 0 Week 18 Rams 19 31 213 1 2 4 51 0 Wild Card @49ers 25 35 253 2 1 4 28 0

