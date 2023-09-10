Will Donald Parham get into the end zone when the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins play in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Donald Parham score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)

Parham's stats last season included 12 targets and 10 catches for 130 yards (21.7 per game) and one TD.

In one of six games last season, Parham had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Donald Parham Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 3 3 53 0 Week 15 Titans 3 3 35 0 Week 16 @Colts 2 1 8 0 Week 17 Rams 1 1 3 1 Week 18 @Broncos 2 2 31 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 5 4 23 0

