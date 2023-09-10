The Washington Nationals (64-78) will look for another big outing from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-55) on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Nationals Park. Lane Thomas is riding a four-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (6-9) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.61 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-9, 5.21 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers will send Kershaw (12-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.61, a 3.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.065 in 21 games this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 28th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 5.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

In 27 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.21, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .289 against him.

Williams has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this season heading into this game.

In four of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 793 total runs scored while batting .257 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .459 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 221 home runs (second in the league).

Williams has pitched five innings without giving up an earned run on six hits, while striking out three against the Dodgers this season.

