Los Angeles Dodgers (86-55) will square off against the Washington Nationals (64-78) at Nationals Park on Sunday, September 10 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Dodgers are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+165). The total for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.61 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (6-9, 5.21 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -198 +164 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -200 +165 - 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 115 games this season and won 72 (62.6%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a 21-11 record (winning 65.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Nationals have come away with 55 wins in the 127 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 20-20 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U James Outman 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) David Peralta 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Max Muncy 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-115)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

