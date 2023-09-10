How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals square off against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Nationals Park.
Dodgers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers' 221 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.
- Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has scored 793 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .342.
- The Dodgers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Los Angeles has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- Dodgers pitchers have a 1.225 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clayton Kershaw (12-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 22nd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Kershaw will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-3
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|JT Chargois
|9/7/2023
|Marlins
|W 10-0
|Away
|Ryan Pepiot
|Braxton Garrett
|9/8/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|MacKenzie Gore
|9/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Jake Irvin
|9/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Trevor Williams
|9/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Pedro Avila
|9/12/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Michael Wacha
|9/13/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Blake Snell
|9/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|George Kirby
|9/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Bryce Miller
