C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals square off against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers' 221 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Los Angeles has scored 793 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .342.

The Dodgers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.225 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw (12-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Kershaw will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Marlins L 6-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Jesús Luzardo 9/6/2023 Marlins L 11-4 Away Lance Lynn JT Chargois 9/7/2023 Marlins W 10-0 Away Ryan Pepiot Braxton Garrett 9/8/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Emmet Sheehan MacKenzie Gore 9/9/2023 Nationals L 7-6 Away Bobby Miller Jake Irvin 9/10/2023 Nationals - Away Clayton Kershaw Trevor Williams 9/11/2023 Padres - Home Clayton Kershaw Pedro Avila 9/12/2023 Padres - Home Lance Lynn Michael Wacha 9/13/2023 Padres - Home - Blake Snell 9/15/2023 Mariners - Away Bobby Miller George Kirby 9/16/2023 Mariners - Away Clayton Kershaw Bryce Miller

