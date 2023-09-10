Trevor Williams gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals in the final of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +165. The total for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -200 +165 10 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Dodgers did not cover its most recent game with a spread. Los Angeles and its opponent have finished above the over/under in five games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers during that span being 8.7.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have put together a 72-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.6% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 21-11 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (65.6% winning percentage).

The Dodgers have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 140 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-51-7).

The Dodgers are 11-9-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-24 39-31 21-22 64-33 62-34 23-21

