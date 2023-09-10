Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-55) and Washington Nationals (64-78) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on September 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (6-9) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Dodgers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 3-3.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.

This season, the Dodgers have won 72 out of the 115 games, or 62.6%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles is 21-11 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 793 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule