Will Demarcus Robinson score a touchdown when the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks come together in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Demarcus Robinson score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Robinson grabbed 48 balls for 458 yards and two touchdowns last season. He collected 28.6 yards per game, on 75 total targets.

Robinson had a receiving touchdown in two of 16 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Demarcus Robinson Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 1 12 1 Week 3 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Bills 3 2 10 0 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 8 0 Week 6 @Giants 5 3 27 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 8 6 64 0 Week 9 @Saints 4 1 12 0 Week 11 Panthers 9 9 128 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 4 1 17 0 Week 13 Broncos 8 7 41 0 Week 14 @Steelers 6 5 52 0 Week 15 @Browns 6 6 29 0 Week 16 Falcons 1 1 6 1 Week 17 Steelers 3 1 9 0 Week 18 @Bengals 9 2 24 0 Wild Card @Bengals 3 2 49 1

Rep Demarcus Robinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.