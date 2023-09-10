Should you wager on DeeJay Dallas hitting paydirt in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will DeeJay Dallas score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Dallas compiled 186 yards rushing last year on 35 attempts, good for 12.4 yards per game.

In 11 games last season, he did not rush for a single touchdown.

DeeJay Dallas Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @49ers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 3 21 0 2 17 0 Week 5 @Saints 1 4 0 1 6 0 Week 6 Cardinals 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 6 35 0 2 6 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 1 2 0 2 13 0 Week 13 @Rams 10 37 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 2 10 0 6 32 0 Week 17 Jets 7 43 0 3 55 0 Week 18 Rams 2 29 0 1 -3 0 Wild Card @49ers 6 13 0 0 0 0

