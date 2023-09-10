David Peralta vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, David Peralta (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .272 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- In 57.8% of his 116 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (6.0%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Peralta has driven in a run in 33 games this season (28.4%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (32.8%), including four multi-run games (3.4%).
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.272
|AVG
|.272
|.308
|OBP
|.305
|.432
|SLG
|.364
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|24
|29/8
|K/BB
|34/11
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 219 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 28th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 5.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.21, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .289 batting average against him.
