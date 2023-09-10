On Sunday, David Peralta (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .272 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

In 57.8% of his 116 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (6.0%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Peralta has driven in a run in 33 games this season (28.4%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 games this season (32.8%), including four multi-run games (3.4%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .272 AVG .272 .308 OBP .305 .432 SLG .364 14 XBH 14 6 HR 1 25 RBI 24 29/8 K/BB 34/11 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings