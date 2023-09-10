On Sunday, David Peralta (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .272 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 57.8% of his 116 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • In seven games this season, he has gone deep (6.0%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Peralta has driven in a run in 33 games this season (28.4%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38 games this season (32.8%), including four multi-run games (3.4%).

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 59
.272 AVG .272
.308 OBP .305
.432 SLG .364
14 XBH 14
6 HR 1
25 RBI 24
29/8 K/BB 34/11
1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 219 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 28th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 5.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.21, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .289 batting average against him.
