Should you bet on Cooper Kupp getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Think Kupp will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kupp grabbed 75 passes for 812 yards last year and scored six TDs. He was targeted 98 times, averaging 90.2 yards per game.

In five of nine games last season, Kupp had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple touchdown catches).

He rushed for a touchdown once last season in nine games.

Cooper Kupp Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 15 13 128 1 Week 2 Falcons 14 11 108 2 Week 3 @Cardinals 6 4 44 0 Week 4 @49ers 19 14 122 0 Week 5 Cowboys 10 7 125 1 Week 6 Panthers 8 7 80 0 Week 8 49ers 12 8 79 1 Week 9 @Buccaneers 9 8 127 1 Week 10 Cardinals 5 3 -1 0

Rep Cooper Kupp with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.