Should you bet on Colby Parkinson getting into the end zone in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson saw 34 targets last year and turned them into 25 catches for 322 yards and two TDs, averaging 23 receiving yards.

Parkinson had a receiving touchdown in two of 14 games last year, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Colby Parkinson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 2 2 43 1 Week 3 Falcons 2 2 44 0 Week 4 @Lions 3 2 28 0 Week 6 Cardinals 2 2 11 0 Week 7 @Chargers 1 1 28 0 Week 8 Giants 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 2 2 6 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 3 1 7 0 Week 13 @Rams 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Panthers 2 1 10 0 Week 15 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 4 3 45 0 Week 17 Jets 7 5 36 1 Week 18 Rams 3 2 47 0 Wild Card @49ers 6 3 14 0

