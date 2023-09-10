Chris Taylor vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.346 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 52 of 99 games this year (52.5%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (11.1%).
- In 14.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 28 games this season (28.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|53
|.254
|AVG
|.216
|.348
|OBP
|.310
|.440
|SLG
|.451
|14
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|30
|50/19
|K/BB
|56/19
|9
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (219 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (6-9) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 28th start of the season. He has a 5.21 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 5.21 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to his opponents.
