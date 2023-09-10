The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.346 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 52 of 99 games this year (52.5%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (11.1%).

In 14.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven in a run in 28 games this season (28.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 53 .254 AVG .216 .348 OBP .310 .440 SLG .451 14 XBH 16 5 HR 10 18 RBI 30 50/19 K/BB 56/19 9 SB 5

