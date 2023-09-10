According to oddsmakers, the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the Miami Dolphins (0-0). The point total is set at 51 points for the game.

The Chargers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Dolphins. Before the Dolphins take on the Chargers, check out their recent betting insights and trends.

Chargers vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Los Angeles vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

Chargers vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

Los Angeles had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

As 3-point favorites or more, the Chargers went 4-2 against the spread last season.

In 17 Los Angeles games last year, seven went over the total.

Against the spread, Miami was 9-8-0 last season.

The Dolphins covered the spread five times last season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Miami had eight of its 17 games hit the over last season.

Chargers Player Props

