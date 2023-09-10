The Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) square off against the Miami Dolphins (0-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Chargers Insights (2022)

The Chargers racked up 23.0 points per game last year, comparable to the 23.5 per matchup the Dolphins gave up.

The Chargers collected 359.3 yards per game last season, 21.5 more yards than the 337.8 the Dolphins allowed per matchup.

Last year Los Angeles rushed for 13.4 fewer yards per game (89.6) than Miami allowed per contest (103.0).

Last year the Chargers turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Dolphins' takeaways (14).

Chargers Home Performance (2022)

The Chargers scored 21.8 points per game in home games (1.2 less than their overall average), and gave up 22.6 at home (same as overall).

At home, the Chargers racked up 360.8 yards per game and conceded 332.5. That's more than they gained overall (359.3), but less than they allowed (346.1).

Los Angeles' average yards passing at home (274.4) was higher than its overall average (269.6). And its average yards allowed at home (198.3) was lower than overall (200.4).

At home, the Chargers racked up 86.4 rushing yards per game and gave up 134.3. That's less than they gained (89.6) and allowed (145.8) overall.

The Chargers converted 45.9% of third downs at home (2.3% higher than their overall average), and conceded 40.2% at home (1.0% higher than overall).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Miami - CBS 9/17/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 9/24/2023 at Minnesota - FOX 10/1/2023 Las Vegas - CBS

