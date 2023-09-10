Chargers vs. Dolphins Injury Report — Week 1
The Los Angeles Chargers' (0-0) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (0-0) currently features two players. The matchup begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, September 10 from SoFi Stadium.
Last season, the Chargers were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round after going 10-7. They put up 23 points per game (13th in the league) while their defense allowed 22.6 (21st).
The Dolphins' record was 9-8 in 2022, and they lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They scored 23.4 points per game on offense (11th in the NFL) while giving up 23.5 per contest on defense (24th).
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Rumph II
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Oblique
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Connor Williams
|OL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Liam Eichenberg
|OL
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Back
|Out
|Elijah Campbell
|DB
|Knee
|Out
|Justin Bethel
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Raekwon Davis
|DT
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
Other Week 1 Injury Reports
- Click here for Titans vs Saints
- Click here for Bengals vs Browns
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Vikings
- Click here for Texans vs Ravens
- Click here for Jaguars vs Colts
Chargers vs. Dolphins Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Chargers or the Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chargers Season Insights (2022)
- On offense, the Chargers ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).
- Los Angeles put up 23 points per game on offense last year (13th in NFL), and it gave up 22.6 points per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Chargers had the seventh-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (200.4 allowed per game), and they were more effective offensively, ranking third-best with 269.6 passing yards per game.
- It was a hard campaign for Los Angeles in terms of running the ball last season, as it ranked third-worst in rushing offense (89.6 rushing yards per game) and fifth-worst in rushing defense (145.8 rushing yards per game allowed).
- The Chargers forced 24 total turnovers (11th in NFL) last season and turned it over 19 times (fifth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +5, eighth-ranked in the NFL.
Chargers vs. Dolphins Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-160), Dolphins (+135)
- Total: 51 points
Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Dolphins matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.