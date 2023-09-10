The Los Angeles Chargers' (0-0) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (0-0) currently features two players. The matchup begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, September 10 from SoFi Stadium.

Last season, the Chargers were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round after going 10-7. They put up 23 points per game (13th in the league) while their defense allowed 22.6 (21st).

The Dolphins' record was 9-8 in 2022, and they lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They scored 23.4 points per game on offense (11th in the NFL) while giving up 23.5 per contest on defense (24th).

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Rumph II OLB Hamstring Doubtful Daiyan Henley LB Hamstring Doubtful

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Salvon Ahmed RB Back Full Participation In Practice Jaylen Waddle WR Oblique Limited Participation In Practice Connor Williams OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Liam Eichenberg OL Ribs Full Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Back Out Elijah Campbell DB Knee Out Justin Bethel CB Knee Questionable Brandon Jones S Knee Full Participation In Practice Raekwon Davis DT Elbow Full Participation In Practice Devon Achane RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Julian Hill TE Ankle Questionable

Chargers vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

Chargers Season Insights (2022)

On offense, the Chargers ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

Los Angeles put up 23 points per game on offense last year (13th in NFL), and it gave up 22.6 points per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chargers had the seventh-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (200.4 allowed per game), and they were more effective offensively, ranking third-best with 269.6 passing yards per game.

It was a hard campaign for Los Angeles in terms of running the ball last season, as it ranked third-worst in rushing offense (89.6 rushing yards per game) and fifth-worst in rushing defense (145.8 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Chargers forced 24 total turnovers (11th in NFL) last season and turned it over 19 times (fifth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +5, eighth-ranked in the NFL.

Chargers vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3)

Chargers (-3) Moneyline: Chargers (-160), Dolphins (+135)

Chargers (-160), Dolphins (+135) Total: 51 points

