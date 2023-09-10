The Miami Dolphins (0-0) go on the road to match up against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Chargers and Dolphins can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Chargers vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 3 51 -160 +135

Chargers vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers and their opponents went over 51 combined points in seven of 17 games last season.

Los Angeles had an average point total of 47.6 in its contests last season, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Chargers were 11-4-0 last year.

The Chargers won nine of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (81.8%).

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Los Angeles had a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 51 points in seven of 17 outings.

Miami had a 46.9-point average over/under in its contests last year, 4.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Dolphins covered the spread nine times in 17 games last year.

Last season, the Dolphins were the underdog seven times and won two of those games.

Miami entered seven games last season as the underdog by +135 or more and were 2-5 in those contests.

Chargers vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Chargers 23.0 13 22.6 21 47.6 7 Dolphins 23.4 11 23.5 24 46.9 7

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 48.6 46.8 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.3 25.7 ATS Record 11-4-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-9-1 3-4-1 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-2 4-2 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.9 46.8 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 26.3 25.8 ATS Record 9-8-0 5-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 1-7-0 7-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 5-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-1 1-4

