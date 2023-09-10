Chargers vs. Dolphins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Dolphins (0-0) go on the road to match up against the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Chargers and Dolphins can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.
Chargers vs. Dolphins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chargers
|3
|51
|-160
|+135
Chargers vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers
- The Chargers and their opponents went over 51 combined points in seven of 17 games last season.
- Los Angeles had an average point total of 47.6 in its contests last season, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Against the spread, the Chargers were 11-4-0 last year.
- The Chargers won nine of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (81.8%).
- In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Los Angeles had a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
Miami Dolphins
- The Dolphins' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 51 points in seven of 17 outings.
- Miami had a 46.9-point average over/under in its contests last year, 4.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Dolphins covered the spread nine times in 17 games last year.
- Last season, the Dolphins were the underdog seven times and won two of those games.
- Miami entered seven games last season as the underdog by +135 or more and were 2-5 in those contests.
Chargers vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Chargers
|23.0
|13
|22.6
|21
|47.6
|7
|Dolphins
|23.4
|11
|23.5
|24
|46.9
|7
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.6
|48.6
|46.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.3
|27.3
|25.7
|ATS Record
|11-4-0
|4-2-0
|7-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-9-1
|3-4-1
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-2
|4-2
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-1
|0-4
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.9
|46.8
|47.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.0
|26.3
|25.8
|ATS Record
|9-8-0
|5-3-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|1-7-0
|7-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-3
|5-1
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|1-1
|1-4
