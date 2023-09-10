At the moment the Los Angeles Chargers have been given +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +210

+210 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Chargers games.

On offense, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

The Chargers posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last year.

Los Angeles won one game as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers won only twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Chargers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 915 yards (53.8 per game).

Ekeler also had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).

Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Eric Kendricks amassed 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games for the Vikings last year.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1500 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +700 8 October 29 Bears - +6000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800 10 November 12 Lions - +1700 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +4500 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +900 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +4500 18 January 7 Chiefs - +700

