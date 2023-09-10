At SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 10, the Los Angeles Chargers face the Miami Dolphins, beginning at 4:25 PM ET. The Dolphins should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Chargers ranked 13th in scoring offense (23 points per game) and 21st in scoring defense (22.6 points allowed per game) last year. From an offensive standpoint, the Dolphins ranked sixth in the NFL with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).

Chargers vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (+3) Under (51) Dolphins 25, Chargers 24

Chargers Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites last season, the Chargers had an ATS record of 4-2.

A total of seven Los Angeles games last season hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 51 points, 3.4 higher than the average total in Chargers games last season.

Dolphins Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Dolphins.

Miami put together a 9-8-0 record against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last season, the Dolphins had an ATS record of 5-3.

In Miami games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Dolphins games averaged 46.9 total points last season, 4.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Chargers vs. Dolphins 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23 22.6 21.8 22.6 24.1 22.6 Miami 23.4 23.5 21.6 15.5 24.9 30.6

