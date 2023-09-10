The Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) will play the Miami Dolphins (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

Chargers vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Chargers led after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

The Chargers' offense averaged 2.8 points in the first quarter last season, and on defense, they allowed 5.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Dolphins were leading after the first quarter in five games, were behind after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in six games last season.

The Dolphins averaged 5.1 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.4 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

The Chargers won the second quarter 12 times, were outscored three times, and were knotted up two times in 17 games last season.

Los Angeles' offense averaged 11.4 points in the second quarter last season. On defense, it gave up 6.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Dolphins won the second quarter in five games last year, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

The Dolphins averaged 7.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 9.5 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers won the third quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in 10 games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

On offense, the Chargers averaged 2.9 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) last season. On defense, they allowed 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked).

The Dolphins outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

The Dolphins averaged 5.5 points on offense and gave up an average of 3.1 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Chargers won the fourth quarter in nine games, lost that quarter in six games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, Los Angeles scored an average of 5.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 5.5 points on defense.

The Dolphins won the fourth quarter in four games last season, lost that quarter in eight games, and tied in that quarter in five games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Dolphins averaged 5.2 points scored on offense (24th-ranked) and allowed an average of 6.4 points on defense (20th-ranked).

Chargers vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Chargers were leading after the first half in nine games, were losing after the first half in six games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

Los Angeles averaged 14.1 points in the first half (fifth-ranked) last year. On defense, it gave up 11.9 points on average in the first half (22nd-ranked).

The Dolphins were winning after the first half in five games last year, were behind after the first half in nine games, and were tied after the first half in three games.

The Dolphins averaged 12.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 13.9 points on defense in the first half last season.

2nd Half

The Chargers were outscored in the second half 10 times and won the second half seven times in 17 games last season.

On offense, Los Angeles averaged 8.6 points in the second half (28th-ranked) last year. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 10.8 points on average in the second half (18th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Dolphins outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (5-4 record in those games), were outscored in the second half seven times (3-4), and tied the second half one time (1-0).

The Dolphins averaged 10.7 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 9.5 points on defense in the second half last year.

