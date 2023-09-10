The Miami Dolphins (0-0) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Chargers vs. Dolphins?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami 25 - Los Angeles 24

Miami 25 - Los Angeles 24 The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chargers a 61.8% chance to win.

The Chargers won 81.8% of the games last season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-2).

Los Angeles had a 5-2 record last year (winning 71.4% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.

The Dolphins were underdogs in seven games last season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

Miami was 2-5 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +136 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (+3)



Miami (+3) Against the spread, the Chargers were 11-6-0 last season.

As 3-point or greater favorites, Los Angeles went 4-3 against the spread last year.

The Dolphins' record against the spread last year was 8-8-1.

As 3-point underdogs or greater, Miami went 5-3 against the spread last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51)



Under (51) These teams averaged a combined 46.4 points per game a season ago, 4.6 less points than the total of 51 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 4.9 fewer points per game (46.1) last season than this game's total of 51 points.

The Chargers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

