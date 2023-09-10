Will Cam Akers Score a Touchdown Against the Seahawks in Week 1?
When Cam Akers hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Think Akers will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Cam Akers score a touchdown against the Seahawks?
Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- As a rusher, Akers got 188 attempts for 786 yards rushing a year ago (52.4 per game) and scored seven TDs.
- He scored at least once on the ground four times last year, and had multiple rushing TDs in two of those games.
Cam Akers Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|15
|44
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|12
|61
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|8
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|13
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|6
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|14
|61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|8
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|17
|60
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|12
|42
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|12
|65
|0
|3
|35
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|23
|118
|3
|2
|29
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|19
|123
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|21
|104
|0
|3
|24
|0
Rep Cam Akers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.