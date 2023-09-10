When Ben Skowronek takes the field for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Skowronek was targeted 61 times last year and compiled 376 yards on 39 receptions. He averaged 26.9 receiving yards.

Skowronek, in 14 games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

He scored one rushing touchdown last season in 14 games.

Ben Skowronek Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 6 4 25 0 Week 2 Falcons 3 2 16 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 4 66 0 Week 4 @49ers 3 2 33 0 Week 5 Cowboys 8 6 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 5 5 40 0 Week 8 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 7 2 14 0 Week 11 @Saints 4 1 4 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 4 2 5 0 Week 13 Seahawks 3 2 30 0 Week 14 Raiders 8 7 89 0 Week 15 @Packers 3 1 3 0

