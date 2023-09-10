Austin Barnes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:23 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Austin Barnes (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Marlins.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes has four doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .163.
- In 23 of 51 games this year (45.1%), Barnes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.200
|AVG
|.128
|.286
|OBP
|.179
|.253
|SLG
|.167
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|17/8
|K/BB
|21/4
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.98 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (219 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (6-9) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.21, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
