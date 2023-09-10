The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Austin Barnes (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes has four doubles, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .163.

In 23 of 51 games this year (45.1%), Barnes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .200 AVG .128 .286 OBP .179 .253 SLG .167 2 XBH 3 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 17/8 K/BB 21/4 1 SB 1

