Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:54 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Rams at the moment have +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +1000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles put together a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Rams games.
- While Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense with 341.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking worst (280.5 yards per game).
- The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won just one game on the road.
- Los Angeles posted three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Rams won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.
Rams Impact Players
- Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games last year.
- In the passing game, Cooper Kupp scored six TDs, catching 75 balls for 812 yards (90.2 per game).
- In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.
- Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (38.8 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.
- John Johnson recorded one interception to go with 96 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games last year with the Browns.
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Cam Akers Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
