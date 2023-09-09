As of September 9 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 23rd in the league.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Raiders games hit the over.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the , Las Vegas had to lean on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

At home last year, the Raiders were 4-4. Away, they won only twice.

Las Vegas had four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 receptions for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Maxx Crosby registered 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, and 12.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +4500 2 September 17 @ Bills - +900 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1700 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1800 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +700 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +700 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +4500

