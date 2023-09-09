Miguel Rojas vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:02 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Miguel Rojas (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .226 with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 59 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in 2.8% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 20 games this season (18.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (2.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.224
|AVG
|.229
|.282
|OBP
|.281
|.335
|SLG
|.282
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|6
|23/13
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (218 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 1, the right-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
