On Saturday, Miguel Rojas (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .226 with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 59 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in 2.8% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Rojas has had an RBI in 20 games this season (18.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (2.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .224 AVG .229 .282 OBP .281 .335 SLG .282 13 XBH 8 3 HR 0 19 RBI 6 23/13 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings