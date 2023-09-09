Max Muncy vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:59 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 15 doubles, 33 home runs and 74 walks while batting .207.
- He ranks 135th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 61 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has had an RBI in 51 games this year (43.6%), including 25 multi-RBI outings (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this year (51.3%), including 16 games with multiple runs (13.7%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.218
|AVG
|.196
|.362
|OBP
|.305
|.503
|SLG
|.467
|22
|XBH
|26
|17
|HR
|16
|40
|RBI
|53
|60/42
|K/BB
|72/32
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 218 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday, Sept. 1 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
