The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 15 doubles, 33 home runs and 74 walks while batting .207.

He ranks 135th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 61 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has had an RBI in 51 games this year (43.6%), including 25 multi-RBI outings (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this year (51.3%), including 16 games with multiple runs (13.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .218 AVG .196 .362 OBP .305 .503 SLG .467 22 XBH 26 17 HR 16 40 RBI 53 60/42 K/BB 72/32 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings