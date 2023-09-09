The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Kolten Wong and his .318 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Nationals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .164 with six doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • Wong has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has homered in 4.3% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wong has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this year (27.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.3%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 34
.129 AVG .193
.237 OBP .244
.165 SLG .275
3 XBH 5
0 HR 2
7 RBI 12
22/9 K/BB 24/7
1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (218 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Irvin (3-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, Sept. 1 against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.
