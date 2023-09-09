The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Kolten Wong and his .318 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Nationals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .164 with six doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Wong has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has homered in 4.3% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (27.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.3%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .129 AVG .193 .237 OBP .244 .165 SLG .275 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 7 RBI 12 22/9 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 0

