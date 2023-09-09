Kolten Wong vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Kolten Wong and his .318 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Nationals.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .164 with six doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Wong has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in 4.3% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (27.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.3%).
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.129
|AVG
|.193
|.237
|OBP
|.244
|.165
|SLG
|.275
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|22/9
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (218 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, Sept. 1 against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.
