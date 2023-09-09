The No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) play the Troy Trojans (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Wildcats are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 16.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Troy matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Troy Betting Trends

Kansas State & Troy 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the Big 12 +600 Bet $100 to win $600 Troy To Win the Sun Belt +310 Bet $100 to win $310

