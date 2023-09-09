The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .828 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Marlins.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .269 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

In 48 of 104 games this year (46.2%) Heyward has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).

In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has driven in a run in 23 games this season (22.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.4% of his games this year (41 of 104), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 49 .275 AVG .263 .352 OBP .347 .536 SLG .436 18 XBH 13 9 HR 5 22 RBI 14 29/16 K/BB 26/16 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings