Jason Heyward vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:02 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward and his .828 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Marlins.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .269 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 48 of 104 games this year (46.2%) Heyward has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).
- In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has driven in a run in 23 games this season (22.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.4% of his games this year (41 of 104), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.275
|AVG
|.263
|.352
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.436
|18
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|14
|29/16
|K/BB
|26/16
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.99).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (218 total, 1.5 per game).
- Irvin (3-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, Sept. 1, the righty went five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
