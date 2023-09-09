James Outman vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:58 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Nationals
|Dodgers vs Nationals Odds
|Dodgers vs Nationals Prediction
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 61 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- In 55.4% of his games this year (72 of 130), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 15 games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (27.7%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (12.3%).
- He has scored in 44.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.264
|AVG
|.243
|.374
|OBP
|.351
|.421
|SLG
|.444
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|29
|75/30
|K/BB
|80/31
|10
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.99).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 218 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday, Sept. 1 against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.43, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.