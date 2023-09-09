The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 61 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

In 55.4% of his games this year (72 of 130), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 15 games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (27.7%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (12.3%).

He has scored in 44.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .264 AVG .243 .374 OBP .351 .421 SLG .444 15 XBH 20 7 HR 11 33 RBI 29 75/30 K/BB 80/31 10 SB 4

