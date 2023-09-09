Bobby Miller tries for his 10th win of the campaign when his Los Angeles Dodgers (86-54) visit the Washington Nationals (63-78) on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Miller (9-3) against the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-5).

Dodgers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.80 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.43 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers' Miller (9-3) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.80 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in 17 games this season.

He has seven quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Bobby Miller vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 608 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .256 for the campaign with 129 home runs, 29th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 4-for-21 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Friday, Sept. 1 against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Over 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.

Irvin heads into the game with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Irvin will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

In two of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Jake Irvin vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 787 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .460 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 220 home runs (second in the league).

Irvin has pitched five innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Dodgers this season.

