Player prop bet options for Lane Thomas and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 153 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashed .285/.334/.484 so far this year.

Thomas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 3 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has collected 119 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 41 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .247/.297/.410 on the year.

Abrams brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 8 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 vs. Mets Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 2 vs. Marlins Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0

