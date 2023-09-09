Los Angeles Dodgers (86-54) will take on the Washington Nationals (63-78) at Nationals Park on Saturday, September 9 at 4:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The favored Dodgers have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). A 9.5-run total is set for this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.80 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.43 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Dodgers' matchup against the Nationals but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Dodgers (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to beat the Nationals with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Mookie Betts hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 114 games this season and won 72 (63.2%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Dodgers have an 18-7 record (winning 72% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Nationals have come away with 54 wins in the 126 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 8-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.