Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 220 total home runs.

Los Angeles is second in baseball, slugging .460.

The Dodgers rank 10th in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (787 total).

The Dodgers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .342.

The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.224).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Bobby Miller looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Miller has collected seven quality starts this year.

Miller is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 17 appearances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Braves W 3-1 Home Bobby Miller Charlie Morton 9/5/2023 Marlins L 6-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Jesús Luzardo 9/6/2023 Marlins L 11-4 Away Lance Lynn JT Chargois 9/7/2023 Marlins W 10-0 Away Ryan Pepiot Braxton Garrett 9/8/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Emmet Sheehan MacKenzie Gore 9/9/2023 Nationals - Away Bobby Miller Jake Irvin 9/10/2023 Nationals - Away Clayton Kershaw Trevor Williams 9/11/2023 Padres - Home Clayton Kershaw Pedro Avila 9/12/2023 Padres - Home Lance Lynn Michael Wacha 9/13/2023 Padres - Home - Blake Snell 9/15/2023 Mariners - Away Bobby Miller Bryan Woo

