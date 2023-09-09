How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Nationals Park.
Dodgers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 220 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is second in baseball, slugging .460.
- The Dodgers rank 10th in MLB with a .257 batting average.
- Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (787 total).
- The Dodgers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .342.
- The Dodgers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.224).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bobby Miller looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Miller has collected seven quality starts this year.
- Miller is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 17 appearances this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Braves
|W 3-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Charlie Morton
|9/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-3
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 11-4
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|JT Chargois
|9/7/2023
|Marlins
|W 10-0
|Away
|Ryan Pepiot
|Braxton Garrett
|9/8/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|MacKenzie Gore
|9/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Jake Irvin
|9/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Trevor Williams
|9/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Pedro Avila
|9/12/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Michael Wacha
|9/13/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Blake Snell
|9/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Bryan Woo
