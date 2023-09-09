Jake Irvin takes the mound for the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park against Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The game's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +180 9.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +110 -135

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Los Angeles' past four contests have gone over the point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 8.5.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 63.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (72-42).

Los Angeles has an 18-7 record (winning 72% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 81 times this season for an 81-51-7 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have put together an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-24 39-30 21-21 64-33 62-33 23-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.