Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (86-54) and the Washington Nationals (63-78) matching up at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on September 9.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (9-3, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.43 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Dodgers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 114 times this season and won 72, or 63.2%, of those games.

This season Los Angeles has won 18 of its 25 games, or 72%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 787.

The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).

Dodgers Schedule