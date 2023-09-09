David Peralta vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, David Peralta (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .273 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Peralta has had a hit in 66 of 115 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (18.3%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Peralta has driven in a run in 33 games this year (28.7%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37 of 115 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.272
|AVG
|.274
|.308
|OBP
|.304
|.432
|SLG
|.369
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|24
|29/8
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.99).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 218 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- The Nationals are sending Irvin (3-5) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday, Sept. 1 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
