On Saturday, David Peralta (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .273 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Peralta has had a hit in 66 of 115 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (18.3%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Peralta has driven in a run in 33 games this year (28.7%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 of 115 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .272 AVG .274 .308 OBP .304 .432 SLG .369 14 XBH 14 6 HR 1 25 RBI 24 29/8 K/BB 32/10 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings