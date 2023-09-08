Bookmakers have set player props for Spencer Steer and others when the Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 61 walks and 77 RBI (136 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .267/.354/.453 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

TJ Friedl Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 51 RBI (114 total hits). He's also swiped 22 bases.

He's slashing .268/.336/.428 so far this season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 74 walks and 73 RBI (147 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.367/.456 on the season.

Goldschmidt takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

