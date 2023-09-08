Raiders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:20 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Currently the Las Vegas Raiders have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Las Vegas Betting Insights
- Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, nine Raiders games hit the over.
- With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the , Las Vegas was forced to lean on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.
- Last year the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they had only two away victories.
- When the underdog, Las Vegas picked up just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-6.
- In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Raiders Impact Players
- Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 catches for 400 yards.
- Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, Maxx Crosby amassed 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, and 12.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Raiders Player Futures
2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|2
|September 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|3
|September 24
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 9
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|8
|October 30
|@ Lions
|-
|+1900
|9
|November 5
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 19
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Chiefs
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 14
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+700
|17
|December 31
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
