Miguel Rojas vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Marlins.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .228 with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 59 of 106 games this season (55.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (16.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (2.8%), leaving the park in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 18.9% of his games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (2.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32.1% of his games this year (34 of 106), with two or more runs seven times (6.6%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|51
|.224
|AVG
|.234
|.282
|OBP
|.286
|.335
|SLG
|.287
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|6
|23/13
|K/BB
|21/12
|4
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 215 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Gore (7-10) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
