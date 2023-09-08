On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .228 with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks.
  • Rojas has gotten a hit in 59 of 106 games this season (55.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (16.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (2.8%), leaving the park in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 18.9% of his games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (2.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 32.1% of his games this year (34 of 106), with two or more runs seven times (6.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 51
.224 AVG .234
.282 OBP .286
.335 SLG .287
13 XBH 8
3 HR 0
19 RBI 6
23/13 K/BB 21/12
4 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 215 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • The Nationals are sending Gore (7-10) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
