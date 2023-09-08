On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .228 with 17 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 59 of 106 games this season (55.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (16.0%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (2.8%), leaving the park in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 18.9% of his games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (2.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32.1% of his games this year (34 of 106), with two or more runs seven times (6.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .224 AVG .234 .282 OBP .286 .335 SLG .287 13 XBH 8 3 HR 0 19 RBI 6 23/13 K/BB 21/12 4 SB 4

