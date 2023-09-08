Max Muncy -- batting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 74 walks while hitting .204.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 135th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • Muncy has had a hit in 60 of 116 games this season (51.7%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.2%).
  • In 27 games this year, he has homered (23.3%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Muncy has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this season (50 of 116), with two or more RBI 24 times (20.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.8%.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 58
.218 AVG .191
.362 OBP .303
.503 SLG .455
22 XBH 25
17 HR 15
40 RBI 51
60/42 K/BB 71/32
0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (215 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
