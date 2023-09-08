Max Muncy vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy -- batting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 74 walks while hitting .204.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 135th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Muncy has had a hit in 60 of 116 games this season (51.7%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.2%).
- In 27 games this year, he has homered (23.3%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Muncy has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this season (50 of 116), with two or more RBI 24 times (20.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.8%.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.218
|AVG
|.191
|.362
|OBP
|.303
|.503
|SLG
|.455
|22
|XBH
|25
|17
|HR
|15
|40
|RBI
|51
|60/42
|K/BB
|71/32
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (215 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
