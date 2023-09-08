Max Muncy -- batting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 15 doubles, 32 home runs and 74 walks while hitting .204.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 135th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Muncy has had a hit in 60 of 116 games this season (51.7%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.2%).

In 27 games this year, he has homered (23.3%, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate).

Muncy has had at least one RBI in 43.1% of his games this season (50 of 116), with two or more RBI 24 times (20.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.8%.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .218 AVG .191 .362 OBP .303 .503 SLG .455 22 XBH 25 17 HR 15 40 RBI 51 60/42 K/BB 71/32 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings