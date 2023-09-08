On Friday, James Outman (.517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Outman has had a hit in 72 of 129 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits 26 times (20.2%).

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 129), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has had an RBI in 36 games this season (27.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (12.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year (57 of 129), with two or more runs 15 times (11.6%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .264 AVG .245 .374 OBP .348 .421 SLG .448 15 XBH 20 7 HR 11 33 RBI 29 75/30 K/BB 80/30 10 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings