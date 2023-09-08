James Outman vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, James Outman (.517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .254 with 14 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- Outman has had a hit in 72 of 129 games this season (55.8%), including multiple hits 26 times (20.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 129), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has had an RBI in 36 games this season (27.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (12.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 44.2% of his games this year (57 of 129), with two or more runs 15 times (11.6%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.264
|AVG
|.245
|.374
|OBP
|.348
|.421
|SLG
|.448
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|29
|75/30
|K/BB
|80/30
|10
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.96).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 215 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.28 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
