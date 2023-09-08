The Los Angeles Dodgers (85-54) and Washington Nationals (63-77) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series defeat to the Marlins, and the Nationals a series split with the Mets.

The probable pitchers are Emmet Sheehan (3-1) for the Dodgers and MacKenzie Gore (7-10) for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.31 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (7-10, 4.28 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers' Sheehan (3-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in four innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.31 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .221 in nine games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in eight starts this season.

Sheehan has made five starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore

Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.28 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

In 26 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

Gore is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Gore is trying to pick up his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.