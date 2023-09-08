Lane Thomas is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals meet at Nationals Park on Friday (starting at 7:05 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 153 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 33 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .285/.334/.484 slash line on the season.

Thomas has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 3 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 77 RBI (146 total hits).

He's slashing .277/.325/.403 so far this year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

